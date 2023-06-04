An aerial photo of the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. Photo: Andy Dunaway/USAF via Getty Images)

A sonic boom rang out across the D.C. region Sunday, as authorities responded to an unresponsive pilot flying a Cessna that prompted officials to place the U.S. Capitol complex on alert.

State of play: North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said it deployed F-16 fighter aircraft to intercept the plane that later crashed. Officials in Maryland said the boom was caused by an authorized Defense Department plane out of Joint Base Andrews.

A White House official said President Biden was briefed on the situation, per a pool report. "The sound resulting from the authorized DOD aircraft was faint at JBA," the official added.

Of note: Startled residents across the region posted on social media about hearing a "loud explosion" as the sonic boom occurred.

The D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management tweeted just after 3:30pm: "We are aware of reports from communities throughout the National Capital Region of a loud 'boom' this afternoon. There is no threat at this time."

Zoom in: NORAD said an emailed statement Sunday evening that the civilian aircraft was intercepted about 3:20pm ET.

"The NORAD aircraft were authorized to travel at supersonic speeds and a sonic boom may have been heard by residents of the region," per the NORAD statement.

"During this event, the NORAD aircraft also used flares — which may have been visible to the public —in an attempt to draw attention from the pilot," the statement said.

"The pilot was unresponsive and the Cessna subsequently crashed near the George Washington National Forest, Virginia," NORAD added. "NORAD attempted to establish contact with the pilot until the aircraft crashed."

Meanwhile, the United States Capitol Police said in an emailed statement Sunday evening that its officials worked closely with federal partners to "monitor an unresponsive pilot" who was flying an airplane near the National Capital Region.

"The U.S. Capitol Complex was briefly placed on an elevated alert until the airplane left the area.

What's next: The Federal Aviation Administration said in an emailed statement that it's investigating the incident involving a Cessna Citation that "crashed into mountainous terrain near Montebello," Virginia.

"The aircraft took off from Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Elizabethton, Tenn., and was bound for Long Island MacArthur Airport in New York," the statement added.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.