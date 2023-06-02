Skip to main content
2 hours ago

Benzema joins Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

Kendall Baker
benzema

Photo: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Reigning Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema is leaving Real Madrid after 14 years to join the Saudi Arabian pro soccer league.

By the numbers: Like Cristiano Ronaldo, Benzema will receive a jaw-dropping sum of money to play in the desert.

  • His contract: Two years, €400 million, which translates to roughly $215 million annually. (And he won't pay taxes.)
  • For context, the highest-paid athlete in the U.S. is Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who will make an average of $52 million annually.

What to watch: Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier confirmed Thursday that Lionel Messi is leaving the club, and he's reportedly considering joining Ronaldo and Benzema in Saudi Arabia.

