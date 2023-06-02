2 hours ago - Sports
Benzema joins Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia
Reigning Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema is leaving Real Madrid after 14 years to join the Saudi Arabian pro soccer league.
By the numbers: Like Cristiano Ronaldo, Benzema will receive a jaw-dropping sum of money to play in the desert.
- His contract: Two years, €400 million, which translates to roughly $215 million annually. (And he won't pay taxes.)
- For context, the highest-paid athlete in the U.S. is Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who will make an average of $52 million annually.
What to watch: Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier confirmed Thursday that Lionel Messi is leaving the club, and he's reportedly considering joining Ronaldo and Benzema in Saudi Arabia.