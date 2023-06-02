Data: U.S. Department of Labor; Chart: Axios Visuals

There is a quiet, defining feature of the hot labor market of the 2020s: a booming share of prime-age workers — those between 25 and 54 — who either have a job or are looking for one.

Why it matters: That continued last month. The labor force participation rate among this cohort is at the highest level since January 2007, according to this morning’s jobs report.

Flashback: When the pandemic hit, there were forces (including fear of the illness itself) that kept more workers on the sidelines.

That left economic policymakers pessimistic that an inflow of workers would help heal labor shortages.

Where it stands: The opposite has been the case. Labor force participation among those most likely to want to work has fully recovered from pandemic lows.

It also hit a milestone it couldn't reach in the last decade: full recovery from its post-2008 financial crisis slump.

Of note: There are new highs among key demographics, including prime-age women. Their labor force participation rate hit an all-time high in May.

The bottom line: This is the chart to show anyone who says Americans don’t want to work anymore.

Go deeper