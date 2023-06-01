A "skip" might be next for the Fed

The May jobs report hasn't even been released yet, but already Fed officials are signaling the central bank is willing to skip a rate hike later this month.

Why it matters: As a result, investors have now all but unwound bets of a hike at the June 13-14 policy meeting.

The big picture: The Fed has consistently stressed that it would rely on incoming economic data to determine the pace of rate hikes — an idea that appeared to put enormous weight on the inter-meeting data releases.

Last week's hotter-than-expected inflation report, therefore, caused markets to start pricing in a June hike.

Between the lines: Fed officials have put "so much weight on these data releases, which tend to be quite volatile and can be revised significantly," says Greg Daco, chief economist at EY-Parthenon.

"That means there can be significant swings in market pricing and market expectations. That could entail a potential rapid tightening of financial conditions that may not necessarily be what's desired by the Fed or optimal for the economy."

What's new: Comments from a top Fed official ahead of the jobs report suggested that officials may hold off at the upcoming meeting — removing the pressure to read too much into Friday's jobs data and the upcoming Consumer Price Index.

What they're saying: "A decision to hold our policy rate constant at a coming meeting should not be interpreted to mean that we have reached the peak rate for this cycle," Philip Jefferson, a Fed governor who was nominated to step up to the second-in-command position at the central bank, said yesterday in a speech.

"Indeed, skipping a rate hike at a coming meeting would allow the Committee to see more data before making decisions about the extent of additional policy firming."

That followed comments from Philadelphia Fed president Patrick Harker, who said: "I am in a camp increasingly coming into this meeting of thinking that we really should skip, not pause." (Other regional Fed bank presidents, however, have been more hawkish.)

What's next: The May jobs report, out Friday at 8:30am ET, is expected to show a still-healthy but slower pace of jobs growth and more moderate wage growth compared to April.