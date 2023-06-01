The menopause gap at work

There's a big disconnect between employers and women over a somewhat taboo topic: menopause.

Driving the news: 76% of human resources benefits managers said they discuss menopause-related issues with employees, but just 3% of women employees would say they've talked about these issues with HR, finds a pair of surveys released by Bank of America on Thursday morning.

Why it matters: There's increasing awareness that menopause and its symptoms can push women out of the workforce just as they're at the top of their fields.

Over the past year, the issue has gained attention from employers who are rethinking the health benefits they offer women, as Axios' Tina Reed reported.

It doesn't look like employees are getting the message.

Zoom in: BofA, in partnership with the nonprofit National Menopause Foundation, conducted two surveys in February and March.

One survey targeted 500 HR benefit managers at companies with at least 1,000 employees; the second polled 2,000 women, ages 40–65, employed full-time at a company with 1,000 or more employees.

What they found: 71% of HR benefit managers feel positive about their company's menopause culture compared to 32% of employees.

Employers say they do offer some menopause-specific benefits, but women are often unaware they exist.

For example, health insurance might cover treatments like hormone replacement therapy but women aren't aware, said Lorna Sabbia, head of retirement and personal wealth solutions at Bank of America, who worked on the report.

She said that BofA offers support and resource advice, through Maven Clinic, a virtual healthcare app.

Of note: This is an issue that comes with a lot of stigma, which could explain some of the disconnect.