First look: Why White House economists are optimistic about cooler inflation

Courtenay Brown
Data: Council of Economic Advisers; Chart: Axios Visuals
Top White House economists are optimistic that sticky inflation will be increasingly less so in the coming months as rapid wage growth continues to cool.

Why it matters: The new analysis — shared first with Axios — is part of an emerging consensus that the strong labor market is a key driver behind U.S. inflation. If that's true, the job market might have to loosen up before prices can fall to a more comfortable level.

Catch up quick: Economists studying inflation tend to look at a narrow measure of price gains, rather than the headline figures. The White House analysis looks at the services sector that excludes housing, energy and food costs.

  • Fed chair Jerome Powell has said this area is the most likely to see higher labor costs from the tight jobs market — which may ultimately get passed on to consumers.

Between the lines: The White House identified parts of the service economy that are particularly sensitive to wages — think day care centers, auto repair shops, casinos and more. Others, like health insurance, aren't.

By the numbers: The Fed's preferred inflation gauge, the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index (excluding food and energy), rose 4.7% in the 12 months through April.

  • According to new calculations by the White House Council of Economic Advisers, the "wage-sensitive" sectors accounted for a whopping 1.9 percentage points of that annual rise.
  • Put another way, these sectors accounted for 41% of annual core inflation in April.

What they're saying: "[W]hile the initial pandemic runup" in overall non-housing core services inflation "was driven disproportionately (though not entirely) by the wage-insensitive components, more recently the vast majority" is among wage-sensitive sectors, according to the CEA blog post.

The intrigue: Wages are still rising across the services side of the economy, though notably more slowly than in early 2022.

  • In April, average hourly earnings in the "non-housing" core services sector rose 4% from a year earlier — down more than 4 percentage points from the peak pace in January 2022. According to the CEA, that is a sign that inflation could cool further in this sector.
  • The economists find that price inflation lags wage growth in the most wage-sensitive sectors by about 10 months.
  • "However, we underscore our uncertainty," the economists write — noting, among other things, that inflation in other sectors could reaccelerate, as it did earlier in the pandemic.
