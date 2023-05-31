First look: Why White House economists are optimistic about cooler inflation

Data: Council of Economic Advisers; Chart: Axios Visuals

Top White House economists are optimistic that sticky inflation will be increasingly less so in the coming months as rapid wage growth continues to cool.

Why it matters: The new analysis — shared first with Axios — is part of an emerging consensus that the strong labor market is a key driver behind U.S. inflation. If that's true, the job market might have to loosen up before prices can fall to a more comfortable level.

Catch up quick: Economists studying inflation tend to look at a narrow measure of price gains, rather than the headline figures. The White House analysis looks at the services sector that excludes housing, energy and food costs.

Fed chair Jerome Powell has said this area is the most likely to see higher labor costs from the tight jobs market — which may ultimately get passed on to consumers.

Between the lines: The White House identified parts of the service economy that are particularly sensitive to wages — think day care centers, auto repair shops, casinos and more. Others, like health insurance, aren't.

By the numbers: The Fed's preferred inflation gauge, the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index (excluding food and energy), rose 4.7% in the 12 months through April.

According to new calculations by the White House Council of Economic Advisers, the "wage-sensitive" sectors accounted for a whopping 1.9 percentage points of that annual rise.

Put another way, these sectors accounted for 41% of annual core inflation in April.

What they're saying: "[W]hile the initial pandemic runup" in overall non-housing core services inflation "was driven disproportionately (though not entirely) by the wage-insensitive components, more recently the vast majority" is among wage-sensitive sectors, according to the CEA blog post.

The intrigue: Wages are still rising across the services side of the economy, though notably more slowly than in early 2022.