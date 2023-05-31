Sean "Diddy" Combs accuses Diageo of racial discrimination
Sean “Diddy” Combs sued Diageo Wednesday, alleging the spirits giant has mismanaged his DeLeón tequila brand while heavily supporting two others, including one co-founded by George Clooney, Casamigos.
Zoom in: Among Combs' allegations is a claim that Diageo pigeonholed his brands — including Ciroc vodka, another in which he partners — as "'Black brands' that should be targeted only to 'urban' consumers," according to the suit.
Zoom out: Casamigos, which Diageo bought in 2017, is the No. 1 selling U.S. tequila brand with nearly 13% of tequila sales in retail stores, while DeLeón, which Combs has co-owned with Diageo since 2014, has 0.4% share, according to WSJ.
The other side: Diageo denied the allegations in a statement to the AP, calling the situation with Combs "a business dispute, adding "we are saddened that Mr. Combs has chosen to recast this matter as anything other than that."