Adidas' remaining Yeezy sneakers go on sale

Adidas began unwinding its unsold inventory of Yeezy-branded sneakers Wednesday as the company tries to put its partnership with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, firmly in the past.

Why it matters: Adidas still holds more than $1 billion worth of shoes from the collaboration, which ended last fall following erratic behavior and antisemitic comments from the artist.

The discontinuation of the Yeezy business has continued to take a toll on the company, particularly in North America where it saw a 20% sales decline in its first quarter (5% excluding Yeezy).

The intrigue: Despite the reasons for the partnership's breakup, Adidas still pumped hype into this week's sales "much as it would" with the release of other highly coveted products, the Wall Street Journal notes.

The company has struggled to decide how to dispose of the inventory and has pledged to donate at least some of the proceeds to organizations “working to combat discrimination and hate.”

Meanwhile, Adidas is facing a lawsuit from investors who allege the sportswear giant "routinely ignored extreme behavior" of Ye years before it dropped its partnership.

Several other organizations, including Vogue, Gap, Foot Locker and Balenciaga, distanced themselves from Ye late last year after he made multiple antisemitic comments.

Adidas said it would fight the class action suit, which cites several problematic statements the rapper made before the company cut ties.

Editor's note: Axios' Sareen Habeshian contributed to this report.