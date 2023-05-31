Activision Blizzard saw an uptick in employee reports of misconduct in late 2022, a rise the company attributes to greater scrutiny of the issues.

Driving the news: The game maker’s inaugural transparency report, released Wednesday, says the company received 114 reports of harassment, discrimination or retaliation by its employees last year.

Investigators substantiated 29 of them, some of which involved multiple employees.

Details: The company says it took over three dozen corrective actions as a result of those incidents, including terminating workers for discriminatory language, physical assault, misgendering, unwanted advances, retaliation and two cases of non-consensual touching.

"Even one instance of harassment, discrimination, or retaliation is one too many," the Activision board wrote in the report.

"We have robust procedures in place to resolve workplace concerns in a neutral and fair manner and to take appropriate corrective action."

The board called the increase in reported misconduct in 2022 a "sign of a healthy reporting culture and effective training."

The report also notes that Activision Blizzard had 15,545 full-time workers last year.

Catch up fast: Activision Blizzard's report follows multiple lawsuits and investigations into sexual misconduct at the company in recent years, a scandal that resulted in the ouster of some senior developers, a union drive at multiple Activision studios and an employee petition to remove the company’s CEO.

In late 2021, Activision agreed to set up an $18 million victims fund and three years of federal oversight, while vowing to reform its culture.

Through the fund, the company has paid hundreds of people fix to six figures in settlements, according to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Between the lines: The transparency report was released following a request from stockholders.

Last year, Activision Blizzard stockholders defied the board's recommendation and voted in favor of a shareholder proposal for the company to release a harassment report. The proposal called for a tally of misconduct reports at the game maker and an accounting of the time it took to resolve them and the amount of money spent settling misconduct claims.

Microsoft released a sexual misconduct and gender discrimination transparency report of its own last year, following similar pressure from its shareholders.

What they're saying: “We’ve had every possible form of investigation done. And we did not have a systemic issue with harassment — ever," Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick said in an interview with Variety published Wednesday.

