The Stanley Cup Final is set: Vegas vs. Florida

The Vegas Golden Knights blanked the Dallas Stars, 6-0, on Monday night in Dallas to advance to the Stanley Cup Final against the Panthers.

What's next: The National Hockey League is guaranteed to have a new champion, with Vegas and Florida both seeking their first Stanley Cup.

It's the second trip to the Final for both teams: the Knights made it here in 2018 and the Panthers made it back in 1996.

Vegas finished atop the West this season, while Florida snuck into the playoffs as the No. 8 seed.

The big picture: Vegas is the third franchise in the NHL's expansion era (since 1967) to reach the Stanley Cup Final multiple times within its first six seasons, joining the Edmonton Oilers and St. Louis Blues.

Looking ahead: The action begins Saturday night in Sin City.