A debt ceiling deal may be near, but the underlying problem remains

The debt ceiling can is now all but certain to get kicked another two years down the road. But the underlying idiocy remains.

The big picture: The budget deal announced with great fanfare this past weekend could and should have been achieved at much lower political temperatures.

Over the past few weeks, the full faith and credit of the United States of America was put at risk. The president's top priority became high-stakes negotiations with Kevin McCarthy, the leader of the House — whose own job was in peril if he couldn't deliver something his fellow House Republicans considered a good deal.

Between the lines: When a politician puts his political career and the economic well-being of the country at risk, the natural assumption is that a bedrock and inviolable principle must be at stake. In reality, however, the stakes here turn out to have been downright picayune.

What they're saying: "It’s like if a guy walked into a restaurant with a ticking bomb demanding to blow everyone up if he didn’t get a free peppermint," writes economics commentator Noah Smith.

Be smart: By its nature, the debt ceiling encourages disingenuous posturing by members of Congress who claim to hate the very government spending they themselves voted for.

Most politics is disingenuous posturing, of course — but the debt ceiling needlessly weaponizes such rhetoric and wastes an outsize quantity of political capital.

The bottom line: The sensible and technocratic solution would be to abolish the debt ceiling entirely. But doing so would require the votes of politicians, who have become addicted to its ultra-high-stakes thrills.