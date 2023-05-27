Electric vehicles have an efficiency problem

Car batteries are like wine fridges: They're never big enough. That's a real problem for anybody who hopes that electric vehicles will help decarbonize the planet and reduce pollution.

Why it matters: EVs are extraordinarily heavy, and the larger their batteries, the heavier they become. That makes them more dangerous, increases pollution, minimizes decarbonization, and locks in a geopolitically fraught reliance on China.

The big picture: Hybrid vehicles that are electric most of the time but can fall back to an internal-combustion engine when needed are a much more efficient use of battery resources.

By the numbers: Toyota has what it calls the 1:6:90 rule. Its scientists have calculated that the amount of raw material needed to make a long-range EV could instead be used to make six plug-in electric hybrid vehicles or 90 hybrid vehicles.

Between the lines: Heavy EVs might not have tailpipe emissions, but they still cause pollution, from eroding tires, road dust and brakes.

They're also significantly more lethal when they collide with pedestrians or cyclists.

The bottom line: "Government policy should match a limited battery supply to where it can have the maximum impact for consumers and the environment," writes auto journalist Edward Niedermeyer. That means a lot more hybrids and e-bikes — and a lot fewer EVs with 500-mile ranges.