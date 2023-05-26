Soon, you can customize your ketchup
Want intense mango and a touch of jalapeño in your steak sauce? A new machine from Kraft Heinz will let us mix custom-flavored ketchups (and other condiments) the way we do sodas at Coca-Cola Freestyle dispensers.
Why it matters: Concocting a food or drink at a machine like this is fun — and gives lots of data to the manufacturer, which can then go create products that conform to popular flavor combos.
Driving the news: The Heinz Remix made its debut at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago this month, billing itself as "the first customizable and IoT-enabled digital sauce dispenser."
- First, you pick your base sauce: Heinz ketchup, ranch, 57 Sauce or BBQ sauce.
- Then you add an "enhancer," such as jalapeño, smoky chipotle, buffalo or mango and specify an "intensity level" (low, medium or high).
- Or, go wild and add lots of flavors.
Where it stands: Kraft Heinz plans to pilot the Remix at various restaurants in late 2023 or early 2024, but won't say which ones.
- The company views the machine as a "real-time insight generator" that'll help it glean the combos people crave.
Context: Coke's Freestyle, introduced in 2009, has inspired a cult following, with some people boasting of trying all 127 flavor combinations.
- One insight? A lot of people like to put cherry flavoring in Sprite, Freestyle exec Thomas Stubbs told the crowd at SXSW in 2018.
- "So, that wound up being bottled, and it probably wouldn't have without that happening in Freestyle."
- Pepsi introduced a competing fountain drink dispenser called Spire in 2014.
The bottom line: Expect to see more food and drink machines that let you riff on your fave products.