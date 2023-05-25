Jackson, Mississippi, officials released body camera footage Wednesday after three former police officers in the state capital were indicted in the death of a Black man who was stunned with Tasers during his arrest.

Driving the news: Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said at a news conference Wednesday two former officers, Avery Willis and Kenya McCarty, were last week charged with second-degree murder and a third, James Land, was charged with manslaughter in the death of Keith Murriel.

The video of the Dec. 31, 2022 arrest showing officers using Tasers on a kneeling and handcuffed Murriel multiple times as he pleads for them to stop.

Police said following the 41-year-old's death that Murriel had "experienced a medical emergency while in police custody," but his family alleges in a lawsuit that officers used "excessive force" and "failed to render medical aid," per Mississippi Today.

Melissa Faith Payne, a city spokesperson, said Land is white and Willis are Black, according to AP.

What they're saying: Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said at the news conference he decided the release of the video was appropriate now the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation's probe has concluded and that the officers have been indicted.