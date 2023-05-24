Exclusive: McCaul demands answers from Blinken on China sanctions

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-Texas) is demanding information from the State Department about to its reported decision to block "competitive actions" aimed at curbing the Chinese Communist Party.

Why it matters: McCaul argued that the pause on actions like sanctions and export controls aimed at companies like Huawei — first reported by Reuters — "raises serious doubts about Department leaders’ willingness and ability to effectively respond to the PRC’s growing aggression."

In a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken that was obtained by Axios, McCaul said he is particularly alarmed by the reported block of humanitarian sanctions following the People's Republic of China's (PRC) spy balloon flight over U.S. airspace.

McCaul, a China hawk, asserted that the move sends the wrong message to the CCP and makes the U.S. look weak on the world stage.

What he's asking: McCaul is calling for communications between key state department officials including Blinken on competitive actions pertaining to the PRC and its entities dating back to October 1.

Other requests include "all iterations since October 1, 2022 of the competitive actions calendar prepared by the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs," documents pertaining to staffing at China House, documents on to engagements with PRC officials and information on communications since the spy ballon incident.

The bottom line: Bipartisan concerns over threats from China has intensified since the spy balloon incident, with members on both sides of the aisle sounding the alarm on the issue.