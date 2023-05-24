Share on email (opens in new window)

Iam Tongi, an 18-year-old originally from Kahuku, Hawaii, won the 21st season of American Idol and made history in the process.

Driving the news: Tongi became the first Hawaiian and first Pacific Islander to win the singing competition, per USA Today.

His win sparked an outpouring of celebration, including from Gov. Josh Green and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi who said on Facebook that Tongi "made us all so very proud."

Tongi's audition, where he sang a cover of James Blunt's "Monster," was the most viewed in the show's history with over 16 million views.