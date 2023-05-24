House Ethics Committee ends investigation into Rep. Swalwell

The House Ethics Committee has concluded its two-year investigation into Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) over alleged ties to a Chinese spy.

Driving the news: The committee will not take any further action in the investigation concerning allegations that Swalwell may have "violated House Rules, laws, or other standards of conduct in connection with your interactions with Ms. Christine Fang,” the committee wrote in a letter to Swalwell Monday, which the congressman made public.

Catch up quick: Axios reported in Dec. 2020 that Fang, a suspected Chinese intelligence operative, had targeted Swalwell and other politicians who had potential to gain national prominence.

Fang had taken part in fundraising activity for Swalwell’s 2014 re-election campaign.

Swalwell immediately cut ties with Fang in 2015 after receiving a briefing from federal investigators. He was not accused of wrongdoing.

State of play: The Ethics Committee investigation began in April 2021, according to the letter released this week.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) cited Swalwell's alleged tie to Fang as justification for removing him from the House Intelligence Committee when Republicans regained control of the chamber this year.

“Nearly 10 years ago I assisted the FBI in their counterintelligence investigation of a campaign volunteer,” Swalwell said in a statement Tuesday, adding that “it’s time to move on.”

Swalwell noted that despite his cooperation and the fact that he was never accused of wrongdoing, an unnamed House Republican filed a complaint against him.