Uvalde survivors plan Disneyland trip near one-year mark

Uvalde survivors AJ Martínez, Gilbert Mata, Kendall Olivarez and Miah Cerrillo during a mid-April interview. Source: via Noticias Telemundo

Four children who survived the May 24, 2022, mass shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, are getting ready for a Disneyland trip partly paid for with an online fundraiser.

Details: A GoFundMe was set up last month by parents of Kendall Olivarez, Miah Cerrillo, Gilbert Mata and AJ Martínez, all survivors of room 112, one of the two adjoining classrooms in which most of the victims were found. Their parents chartered a bus to drive from Texas to California.

"We wanna stay in the future, not the past," AJ said in an interview with Noticias Telemundo about why he and the other children asked for the trip.

Two of the four have not returned to in-person classes as they remain fearful. Bullet fragments are still embedded in the wounds AJ, Gilbert and Miah suffered.

The families are planning the trip this weekend.

What they're saying: "They don't want to remember the bad times, they want to have something joyful," Miguel Ángel Cerrillo, Miah's dad, told Noticias Telemundo in April.

