Microsoft adds an AI copilot to Windows

Microsoft used its Build developer conference on Tuesday to announcing it is bringing an AI-assisted "copilot" directly into its Windows operating system.

The big picture: Microsoft has already announced plans to put OpenAI's technology into nearly every major product in its portfolio — including its Bing search engine, Edge web browser, and Office apps such as Word, Excel and Powerpoint. It also offers a number of cloud-based AI services through Azure.

"I think over the coming years, this will become an expectation for how all software works," CTO Kevin Scott said in a statement.

Details: The Windows version of the copilot will help users change settings and access other operating system features as well as put the Bing copilot in its own panel, which users can choose to keep in a persistent side panel so it is always available.

Microsoft said it will begin making a preview of Windows Copilot available, starting in June.

Microsoft also used the event to announce: