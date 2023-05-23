China's new ambassador to U.S. says his "mission" is to enhance "China-U.S. exchanges"
Xie Feng, China's new ambassador to Washington, arrived in the U.S. on Tuesday, saying he will "safeguard" Beijing's interests, while also working to enhance "China-U.S. exchanges and cooperation" as the two countries face "serious difficulties and challenges."
The big picture: Xie's arrival comes two days after President Biden told reporters at the G7 summit that he expected a thaw of U.S.-China relations "very shortly."
- In recent months, relations between the two countries have plunged to the lowest level in years.
- Bejing had no ambassador posted in the U.S. for more than four months, the longest such vacancy on record.
What he's saying: Xie, a U.S. specialist, called enhancing China-U.S. exchanges his "important mission."
- "At present, the China-US relationship is faced with serious difficulties and challenges," he told reporters after arriving in New York, per his Twitter account.
- "My appointment means to me not only honor but also enormous responsibilities. My colleagues and I will carry out our responsibilities and live up to our mission with diligence and fortitude," he added.
Background: A veteran diplomat, Xie worked two stints in the Chinese Embassy in the U.S., most recently as a minister between 2008-2010. He also worked in the North American and Oceanian affairs section of China's foreign ministry for over a decade.
- Xie is regarded in diplomatic circles as a "firm and evenhanded conduit" between China and the U.S., the Wall Street Journal wrote in January, when the reports of his expected appointment began to surface.
- He hosted a high-level meeting with U.S. officials last December and coordinated a prisoner exchange with Canada in 2021 that involved two Canadians and a Chinese tech executive.
- He most recently served as China's vice foreign minister.
- Xie succeeds Qin Gang, who was named China's foreign minister last December. Qin replaced Wang Yi, a state councilor who became Xi's top foreign policy aide this year.