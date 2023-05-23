China's new ambassador to U.S. says his "mission" is to enhance "China-U.S. exchanges"

China's vice foreign minister Xie Feng has been apointmented the next ambassador to the U.S. Photo: Philip Fong/AFP via Getty Images

Xie Feng, China's new ambassador to Washington, arrived in the U.S. on Tuesday, saying he will "safeguard" Beijing's interests, while also working to enhance "China-U.S. exchanges and cooperation" as the two countries face "serious difficulties and challenges."

The big picture: Xie's arrival comes two days after President Biden told reporters at the G7 summit that he expected a thaw of U.S.-China relations "very shortly."

In recent months, relations between the two countries have plunged to the lowest level in years.

Bejing had no ambassador posted in the U.S. for more than four months, the longest such vacancy on record.

What he's saying: Xie, a U.S. specialist, called enhancing China-U.S. exchanges his "important mission."

"At present, the China-US relationship is faced with serious difficulties and challenges," he told reporters after arriving in New York, per his Twitter account.

"My appointment means to me not only honor but also enormous responsibilities. My colleagues and I will carry out our responsibilities and live up to our mission with diligence and fortitude," he added.

Background: A veteran diplomat, Xie worked two stints in the Chinese Embassy in the U.S., most recently as a minister between 2008-2010. He also worked in the North American and Oceanian affairs section of China's foreign ministry for over a decade.

Xie is regarded in diplomatic circles as a "firm and evenhanded conduit" between China and the U.S., the Wall Street Journal wrote in January, when the reports of his expected appointment began to surface.