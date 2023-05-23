Amazon eyes iPad turf with higher-end Fire tablet

Amazon on Tuesday debuted a higher-end model of its Fire tablet line as it looks to move beyond its niche in the ultra-low end of the market.

Why it matters: Amazon is the No. 2 player in the U.S. tablet market, but most of its sales have come in the sub-$100 segment.

Details: Amazon's $229 Fire Max 11 is said to be 50% faster than Amazon's current fastest tablet.

It features an aluminum casing, an 8-core MediaTek processor and a 2000-by-1200 pixel, 11-inch display and offers an optional stylus and magnetically attaching keyboard case.

Amazon is now taking pre-orders, with devices shipping next month.

The new tablet puts Amazon in closer competition with Apple's iPad line, which starts at $329.

Between the lines: Although Amazon's tablet business has largely focused at the low end, devices VP Kevin Keith says that more people have been going for its bigger-screen models in recent years, with sales of its 10-inch model doubling over the past couple of years.