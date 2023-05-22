Arizona groups reach settlement in ballot box voter intimidation lawsuit

Maricopa County election workers in November at a drop box in Mesa, Arizona, where county officials expressed concern after "two armed individuals dressed in tactical gear" showed up in October. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

An Arizona activist group agreed Sunday to settle a lawsuit accusing its activists of voter intimidation at ballot drop boxes in the state.

Driving the news: The League of Women Voters of Arizona filed the suit against Clean Elections USA, whose activists gathered at drop boxes last year in efforts they claimed were to prevent ballot fraud, after reports of voter intimidation in the state.

The League of Women Voters of Arizona said in a statement that in settling the case, Clean Elections USA and its founder Melody Jennings have "agreed to publicly condemn intimidation of any kind in connection with the exercise of the right to vote."

The big picture: A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order against Clean Elections USA in November after the Justice Department weighed in on the case — arguing in a filing that "vigilante ballot security efforts" may have violated the Voting Rights Act.

The order prevented the group from going within 75 feet of a ballot drop box, photographing voters, openly carrying firearms or making false statements" about election laws.

Of note: Clean Elections USA has promoted baseless claims from a discredited movie of "ballot harvesting" in Arizona and other swing states in 2020.

What they're saying: "This litigation has been essential to protect the voters of Arizona, who have the right to cast their ballots free from intimidation, threats, or coercion,” said Pinny Sheoran, president of the League of Women Voters of Arizona, in the group's statement.