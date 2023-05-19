Share on email (opens in new window)

Target Threshold candles are part of a new nationwide recall. Photo: Courtesy the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Target is recalling about 4.9 million Threshold-branded glass candles over laceration and burn hazards, according to a recall notice.

Driving the news: The retailer has received 137 reports of the candle jars breaking or cracking during use and six injuries, including lacerations and severe burns, have been reported, the notice posted on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

Consumers should “immediately stop” using the recalled candles, the notice advises.

Affected candles can be returned to stores for a full refund. Consumers can also contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return them by mail.

Target Threshold candle recall

Details: The recall includes Threshold Glass Jar 5.5-ounce one-wick candles as well as 14- and 20-ounce three-wick candles in multiple scents.

The candles were sold at Target stores nationwide and online from August 2019 through March 2023. Prices ranged between $3 and $20.

Scents included Apple Blossom and Breeze, Berry Lemonade and Melon, Coconut Sorbet, Charcoal and Black Teak, and Warm Cider and Cinnamon.

The full list of affected candles and item numbers is posted on the recall notice.

A separate recall notice on Target’s website also has a list of the online item numbers.

