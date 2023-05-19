House panel moves FDA funding bill with abortion and tobacco riders

The House Appropriations subcommittee in charge of FDA funding easily approved a fiscal 2024 spending bill Thursday that would reverse the agency's decision to allow mail-order mifepristone.

The bill would also prevent HHS from banning menthol in cigarettes and from setting a maximum nicotine level in cigarettes.

The big picture: Although committee Democrats protested the riders — and many other elements of the 113-page bill — they did not offer any amendments that would strike the conservative policies.

The bill sailed through to the full committee in a voice vote.

Zoom out: In 2021, the FDA committed to banning menthol cigarettes. The following year, the agency proposed a ceiling on nicotine level in cigarettes.

FDA in late 2021 also permanently allowed mifepristone to be ordered via mail.

Now, the agency faces legal challenges to its approval of the abortion pill.

What they're saying: "I strongly oppose both these riders in the interest of public health," Appropriations Committee Ranking Member Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) said during Thursday’s markup.

Of note: The bill would provide about $6.6 billion to the FDA in fiscal 2024. President Biden’s 2024 budget requested $7.2 billion total for the agency.

