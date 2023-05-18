OpenAI releases iPhone version of ChatGPT

OpenAI on Thursday announced it is making available a free version of ChatGPT that runs natively as an app for the iPhone and iPad.

Why it matters: The move makes it easier for people to access the chatbot on mobile devices and helps fend off rivals and scams.

Details: ChatGPT for iOS, available from Apple's App Store, functions largely the same as the Web version, with the addition of speech input support using Whisper, OpenAI's open-source speech-recognition system.

As with the Web version, paid ChatGPT Plus subscribers have access to the more advanced capabilities of GPT-4.

Availability will start in the U.S. and expand to other countries in the coming weeks, the company said.

Between the lines: Microsoft has a version of its Bing app with support for its OpenAI-powered chat, while lots of scammers have flooded mobile stores with apps that claim to either be ChatGPT or offer similar features.

What they're saying: "With the ChatGPT app for iOS, we’re taking another step towards our mission by transforming state-of-the-art research into useful tools that empower people, while continuously making them more accessible," the company said in a statement.