Arizona Coyotes could be on the move

Warm-weather National Hockey League teams are having an incredible spring. Well, most of them, anyway.

Driving the news: The Arizona Coyotes' plan to build a new arena in Tempe was scuttled Tuesday when voters rejected three propositions on the ballot.

State of play: The team said Wednesday that it plans to play at Arizona State's tiny Mullett Arena again next season, but Tuesday's vote could be the first step that ultimately leads to relocation.

Potential landing spots: