Skip to main content
53 mins ago - Economy & Business

Teens can now have their own Uber account

Alex Fitzpatrick
Uber for Teens

Screenshots courtesy Uber

Uber is letting teens under 18 request and take rides on their own for the first time, the company announced Wednesday.

  • A new "Teen accounts" feature allows parents and caretakers of 13-17 year-olds to invite them to set up their own accounts as part of a family profile.

Details: Only "experienced and highly-rated drivers" can drive teen users, Uber says, and parents can track their kids' rides in real time — as well as call their driver.

  • Drivers can opt out of picking up teenagers if they so choose.

State of play: Teen accounts will be available soon in a handful of cities, including Atlanta, Columbus, Minneapolis and more.

Of note: Teen accounts are also coming to Uber Eats (whether that's a smart move depends on how much your kid loves fast food).

Reality check: Teenagers have long bent Uber's age restrictions, often by booking rides through their parents, older siblings or friends.

Meanwhile: Uber is also expanding an option allowing parents and caretakers to request rides with a car seat; it's coming first to New York City and Los Angeles.

Go deeper