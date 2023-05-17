Teens can now have their own Uber account
Uber is letting teens under 18 request and take rides on their own for the first time, the company announced Wednesday.
- A new "Teen accounts" feature allows parents and caretakers of 13-17 year-olds to invite them to set up their own accounts as part of a family profile.
Details: Only "experienced and highly-rated drivers" can drive teen users, Uber says, and parents can track their kids' rides in real time — as well as call their driver.
- Drivers can opt out of picking up teenagers if they so choose.
State of play: Teen accounts will be available soon in a handful of cities, including Atlanta, Columbus, Minneapolis and more.
Of note: Teen accounts are also coming to Uber Eats (whether that's a smart move depends on how much your kid loves fast food).
Reality check: Teenagers have long bent Uber's age restrictions, often by booking rides through their parents, older siblings or friends.
Meanwhile: Uber is also expanding an option allowing parents and caretakers to request rides with a car seat; it's coming first to New York City and Los Angeles.