Teens can now have their own Uber account

Uber is letting teens under 18 request and take rides on their own for the first time, the company announced Wednesday.

A new "Teen accounts" feature allows parents and caretakers of 13-17 year-olds to invite them to set up their own accounts as part of a family profile.

Details: Only "experienced and highly-rated drivers" can drive teen users, Uber says, and parents can track their kids' rides in real time — as well as call their driver.

Drivers can opt out of picking up teenagers if they so choose.

State of play: Teen accounts will be available soon in a handful of cities, including Atlanta, Columbus, Minneapolis and more.

Of note: Teen accounts are also coming to Uber Eats (whether that's a smart move depends on how much your kid loves fast food).

Reality check: Teenagers have long bent Uber's age restrictions, often by booking rides through their parents, older siblings or friends.

Meanwhile: Uber is also expanding an option allowing parents and caretakers to request rides with a car seat; it's coming first to New York City and Los Angeles.