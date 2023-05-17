Missouri AG drops order restricting gender-affirming care

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey on late Tuesday withdrew his order that imposed restrictions on gender-affirming care for transgender youth and adults in the state.

Driving the news: Bailey's move effectively ends a state legal case that challenged the order, which hadn't yet taken effect due to a judge temporarily blocking it until July.

The ACLU of Missouri, which challenged Bailey's order, celebrated the withdrawal, calling it "a victory for Missourians’ right to bodily autonomy."

The big picture: The Missouri's attorney general was among the first state actions to target gender-affirming care for adults, with most state legislation focused on prohibiting access to trans minors.

Yes, but: A week ago, Missouri lawmakers passed a bill to prohibit health providers from providing gender-affirming care to trans minors.

The governor has yet to sign it, but he has signaled support for the legislation and is expected to sign it into law.

If the bill takes effect, then health providers who offer this type of health care could risk losing their medical license and face lawsuits.

What they're saying: Bailey did not issue an official statement on the withdrawal, but his office told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the AG decided to issue the order "unless and until" the state legislature took action against transgender health care.