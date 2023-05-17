Missouri AG drops order restricting gender-affirming care
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey on late Tuesday withdrew his order that imposed restrictions on gender-affirming care for transgender youth and adults in the state.
Driving the news: Bailey's move effectively ends a state legal case that challenged the order, which hadn't yet taken effect due to a judge temporarily blocking it until July.
- The ACLU of Missouri, which challenged Bailey's order, celebrated the withdrawal, calling it "a victory for Missourians’ right to bodily autonomy."
The big picture: The Missouri's attorney general was among the first state actions to target gender-affirming care for adults, with most state legislation focused on prohibiting access to trans minors.
- Bailey called gender-affirming treatments were "experimental," and added restrictions making it harder for trans people to access them.
- Gender-affirming care is endorsed by major medical groups, including the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Endocrine Society and the World Health Organization.
- Health experts say most anti-trans state bills are based on scientifically inaccurate information.
Yes, but: A week ago, Missouri lawmakers passed a bill to prohibit health providers from providing gender-affirming care to trans minors.
- The governor has yet to sign it, but he has signaled support for the legislation and is expected to sign it into law.
- If the bill takes effect, then health providers who offer this type of health care could risk losing their medical license and face lawsuits.
What they're saying: Bailey did not issue an official statement on the withdrawal, but his office told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the AG decided to issue the order "unless and until" the state legislature took action against transgender health care.
- Bailey's office did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.