Missouri gender-affirming care restrictions temporarily blocked by court

A Missouri state court on Monday temporarily stayed an order by the state's attorney general imposing restrictions on gender-affirming care for transgender youth and adults from taking effect.

The big picture: The order, issued by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, is among the first state actions to target gender-affirming care for adults, as more legislation has focused on prohibiting access to trans minors.

Bailey's order was set to take effect last week, but a judge stayed it until May 1. Monday's court ruling extends that stay until May 15.

Catch up fast: Bailey issued the emergency rules in April, restricting access to gender-affirming care for trans youth and adults, arguing that such treatment is "experimental."

The order states that a trans patient must present an "intense pattern" of gender dysphoria for at least three years before accessing gender-affirming treatments.

A patient must have had gone through a "full psychological or psychiatric assessment," which consists of at least 15 sessions over 18 months.

A health provider must also ensure that a patient is screened for autism and, if they're a minor, a provider must determine if they have a "social media addiction or compulsion."

