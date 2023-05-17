New Apple feature will be trainable to speak in your voice

An Apple store in South Korea on March 31. Photo: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Apple unveiled new features this week designed for people with cognitive, vision and speech impairments.

Driving the news: The forthcoming "Personal Voice" feature was made for users who are nonspeaking or at risk of losing that ability to create a synthesized voice that sounds like them, the company said.

They can use that synthesized voice to connect with loved ones, per Apple.

The features are slated to be launched later this year on devices including iPhones, iPads and Mac.

How it works: For Personal Voice, iPhone and iPad users will read along with a randomized set of text prompts to record 15 minutes of audio.

The speech accessibility feature will use on-device machine learning to create a voice that sounds like the user.

Meanwhile, anther new featured called "Live Speech" will allow nonspeaking individuals to type to speak during calls and conversations.

For users who are blind or have low vision, a new detection mode in Magnifier will offer "Point and Speak," which will allow them to point toward text that it will read it out loud.

What they're saying: "These groundbreaking features were designed with feedback from members of disability communities every step of the way, to support a diverse set of users and help people connect in new ways," said Sarah Herrlinger, Apple’s senior director of global accessibility policy and initiatives.

