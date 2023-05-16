Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Twitter appears to have made its first deal of the Elon Musk era: Buying a job-matching tech startup called Laskie, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: This is the company’s first known acquisition under Musk’s leadership, as well as a transaction that helps fulfill the billionaire's aspirations to turn Twitter into a “super-app” that offers users multiple functions — including payments.

Details: Founded in 2021, the San Francisco-based startup has focused on recruiting. Founder and CEO Chris Bakke previously sold another startup to online job board Indeed.

Laskie's website now says the service is no longer available, but its LinkedIn page describes it as helping job-seekers quickly find good job matches.

Laskie raised $6 million in total funding, per PitchBook.

Twitter is paying in cash and stock, a source familiar with the matter tells Axios. While the exact price couldn’t be learned, the source says it was in the “tens of millions.”

Of note: On Friday, Musk announced the hiring of former NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino as the social network's new CEO.

Twitter did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment beyond its standard automated reply.