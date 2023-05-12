NBCUniversal says Yaccarino to depart amid reports of Twitter CEO role

Share on email (opens in new window)

Linda Yaccarino speaks onstage during the Seat At The Table event in March. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

NBCUniversal said Friday that veteran ad chief Linda Yaccarino is leaving the company, and that Mark Marshall, will become interim chairman of NBCUniversal’s advertising and partnerships group.

Driving the news: The news confirms Yaccarino's departure. Axios and other news outlets reported Thursday that she was in talks to become Twitter's next CEO.

Details: Marshall —currently president, advertising sales and client Partnerships — will report to Mark Lazarus, the company's chairman of NBCUniversal television and streaming. Yaccarino's exit is effective immediately.

Of note: "It has been an absolute honor to be part of Comcast NBCUniversal and lead the most incredible team," Yaccarino said in a statement.

What's next: NBCU's annual upfront presentation to advertisers in New York City opens on Monday.