Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas speaks during a high-level UN event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Nakba. Photo: Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday called on the international community to force the Israeli government to implement the UN resolutions related to the conflict or freeze Israel’s membership in the world body.

Why it matters: Abbas was speaking during the UN's first-ever ceremony commemorating the Nakba, or the "catastrophe," which marks the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians during the events that led to Israel's founding in 1948.

Behind the scenes: The Israeli government in recent weeks launched an international diplomatic campaign to try and convince countries not to attend Monday's event, which is taking place in a conference room at the UN headquarters.

At Israel's request, the White House ordered the U.S. mission to the UN not to attend, two Israeli Foreign Ministry officials told me.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

The Israeli officials said 31 other countries, including the U.K., Germany and Italy, told Israel they were not going to attend the event.

What they're saying: Abbas said in his speech that 75 years after the Nakba, Israel continues its occupation and aggression against the Palestinian people. “The Nakba didn’t start in 1948 and didn’t end that year," he said.