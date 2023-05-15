Martha Stewart lands cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Nine different bathing suits and eight hours of other people's hands — prodding and nudging — are apparently what's required for a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover shoot, Martha Stewart tells the New York Times about the historic May 15 issue.

Driving the news: At 81, the media mogul has just become the oldest SI Swimsuit cover model in the publication's history.

Zoom in: For those searching for her secret — it's really not about having the blatant sex appeal, Stewart says. She simply hasn't shed an ounce of the "self-assurance" she's had since she was a child.

True fans, by the way, also know her modeling journey began long before she began her catering business.

What she's saying: "This is part of my ongoing self-creation. ... One of my mottos for many years has been, when you’re through changing, you’re through."

Zoom out: Maye Musk, Elon Musk's mother, was previously the oldest SI cover model — setting the mark just last year at age 74.