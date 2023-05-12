Yennier Canó's remarkable transformation

Yennier Canó high-fives Adley Rutschman after closing out the Rays on Wednesday. Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Baltimore Orioles reliever Yennier Canó is having a historically great season — out of absolutely nowhere.

By the numbers: The 29-year-old rookie has a 0.16 WHIP (walks, hits per inning pitched) in 14 appearances this year, the lowest by a Major League Baseball pitcher over any span of 14 appearances in the modern era.

He's faced 57 batters and allowed just three hits, no walks and no runs.

He has 22 strikeouts, many coming on his nasty sinker and unfair changeup.

Plus: The Cuba native also has three saves and could end up taking the closer job from Félix Bautista, a dominant reliever in his own right (1.59 ERA, 8 saves).

The backdrop: Nobody saw this coming. Canó struggled in his brief time with the Minnesota Twins last season (9.22 ERA) before being shipped to Baltimore in August as part of a package for All-Star closer Jorge López.

Canó was brutal in three appearances for the O’s in 2022 (18.69 ERA) and was sent down to Triple-A, where he recorded a 4.32 ERA across 11 games.

He started there this season before the Orioles called him up on April 14.

Snapshot: Look at this remarkable transformation…

2022: 18 innings, 26 hits, 23 earned runs, 16 walks, 21 strikeouts

18 innings, 26 hits, 23 earned runs, 16 walks, 21 strikeouts 2023: 18.2 innings, 3 hits, 0 earned runs, 0 walks, 22 strikeouts

1 fun thing … Canó strikes a pose after each strikeout. His signature stare down has already been made into a T-shirt and is part of his growing legend in Baltimore.