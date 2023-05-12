Forbes acquired by Luminar Technologies' Austin Russell

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Austin Russell, the CEO of electric vehicle technology company Luminar Technologies, has acquired an 82% stake in Forbes.

Why it matters: Forbes' majority owner, a Hong Kong-based investment firm called Integrated Whale Media, has been trying to sell the company for years.

Catch up quick: The group was planning to sell Forbes to a consortium of investors led by Indian investment firm Sun Group, but removed Sun Group as the lead investor because Forbes management believed regulators would object, Axios reported.

Details: In a statement, Forbes confirmed that Russell had acquired an 82% majority stake in the firm.

A source said that the transaction valued the company at $800 million, which is what the consortium group of investors had been targeting as a valuation for months.

Yes, but: The statement doesn't include details about how Russell financed the deal.

Sources told Axios that the firms that were interested in buying Forbes as a part of the original consortium bid, including Sun Group and GSV Ventures, a Silicon Valley-based investment group, are likely still involved in the deal.

Bringing Russell in as majority stakeholder will help alleviate regulatory concerns about Sun Group's involvement as well as the involvement of other overseas investors.

Forbes didn't comment on the financing structure of Russell's bid. GSV and Sun Group did not immediately respond to request for comment.

What they're saying: “This is an important milestone in Forbes’ storied history, and an achievement that everyone on the Forbes team should be proud of," said Forbes CEO From Mike Federle.

"Over 105 years, innovation has been part of Forbes’ DNA and has kept us at the forefront of our industry. It is only fitting that now through this transaction, a true innovator and visionary, Austin Russell, will be the new steward for the brand.”

The big picture: The deal ends a long, drawn-out sale process for Forbes.

Forbes tried to go public via a blank check merger last year, but pulled the plug on the process due to regulatory concerns over the financing of the deal and a slowdown in the markets.

The company then began talks with the investor consortium last year. It was close to a deal with that group earlier this year — and was expecting to close a deal by the end of March — until management became concerned with regulatory headaches, forcing the consortium to pivot to a bid structure that would have an American executive as the face of the bid, three sources familiar with the bid told Axios.

What to watch: Whether and how Russell will disclose how he is funding his stake.

A spokesperson for Russell didn’t comment on whether GSV and Sun Group were participating in the bid. A statement from the spokesperson read: "All capital for the acquisition has been fully committed and independent of his stake in Luminar."

Go deeper: Sun Group dropped as lead investor in Forbes bid