Axios Finish Line: Kids use AI more than their parents

There's a stark divide between parents and their kids when it comes to experimenting with cutting-edge technology.

That's the takeaway from a new poll from Common Sense Media.

Only 30% of parents say they've used ChatGPT, compared with 58% of students between the ages of 12 and 18.

Kids are talking about the tech more, too. Only 30% of parents have heard a lot about ChatGPT, compared with 54% of students.

Kids are also using AI without their parents' knowledge, the survey found. 50% of students report using ChatGPT for school, while just 26% of parents say their kids have used it for school.

Why it matters: ChatGPT is just one example illustrating a broader trend in technology. Whether it's AI, TikTok, crypto or Discord, kids are often ahead of their parents in using and understanding the next generation of tech.

That disadvantages parents trying to monitor and set up safeguards around how their kids interact with technology.

What to watch: Though adults and kids are divided on their understanding of tech, they have some key similarities.

Majorities of both parents (61%) and students (51%) think schools should limit the use of ChatGPT until rules can be set.

They also agree on the potential for good. 65% of parents and 85% of students believe that AI programs will have a positive impact on education.

This article originally appeared in Axios Finish Line, our nightly newsletter on life, leadership and wellness. Sign up here.