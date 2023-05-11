5 mins ago - Technology
Axios Finish Line: Kids use AI more than their parents
There's a stark divide between parents and their kids when it comes to experimenting with cutting-edge technology.
That's the takeaway from a new poll from Common Sense Media.
- Only 30% of parents say they've used ChatGPT, compared with 58% of students between the ages of 12 and 18.
- Kids are talking about the tech more, too. Only 30% of parents have heard a lot about ChatGPT, compared with 54% of students.
- Kids are also using AI without their parents' knowledge, the survey found. 50% of students report using ChatGPT for school, while just 26% of parents say their kids have used it for school.
Why it matters: ChatGPT is just one example illustrating a broader trend in technology. Whether it's AI, TikTok, crypto or Discord, kids are often ahead of their parents in using and understanding the next generation of tech.
- That disadvantages parents trying to monitor and set up safeguards around how their kids interact with technology.
What to watch: Though adults and kids are divided on their understanding of tech, they have some key similarities.
- Majorities of both parents (61%) and students (51%) think schools should limit the use of ChatGPT until rules can be set.
- They also agree on the potential for good. 65% of parents and 85% of students believe that AI programs will have a positive impact on education.
