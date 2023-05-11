Protesters march in Antioch, California, on April 18, demanding police reform and accountability after alleged bigoted texts within the police department. Photo: Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images

The California attorney general's office is launching a civil rights investigation into the Antioch Police Department following a federal probe into allegations of bigoted text messages.

Driving the news: Attorney General Rob Bonta's announcement Wednesday follows a joint investigation by the FBI and the Contra Costa that uncovered evidence alleging that 17 Antioch officers sent racist, sexist and homophobic messages largely in 2020 and 2021 that almost half the police department was included in.

"The early indications that we've seen here in Antioch raise significant red flags," Bonta said at a news conference Wednesday.

He said also he'd "seen data that shows spikes in excessive force in Antioch, more than other police departments nearby and in the region," according to the East Bay Times, which first reported on the text messages.

Five people are suing the police department over the allegations.

Photo: Attorney General Rob Bonta/Twitter

What's next: "The investigation will seek to determine whether the law enforcement agency has engaged in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional policing amid deeply concerning allegations relating to bigoted text messages and other potentially discriminatory misconduct," per a statement from Bonata's office.

"If, through this investigation, the Attorney General’s Office determines that unlawful activity or practices took place, the office will also determine what potential actions are needed to ensure comprehensive corrective action takes place at APD."

What they're saying: Antioch Police Chief Steven Ford in a statement pledged his "full cooperation" with the state probe.