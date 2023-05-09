Goldman to pay $215M to settle discrimination lawsuit filed by female employees
Goldman Sachs has agreed to pay $215 million to settle a class-action lawsuit alleging discrimination against women going back over a decade in areas of pay, promotion and performance evaluation.
What they're saying: “My goal in this case has always been to support strong women on Wall Street,” plaintiff Allison Gamba said in a statement. “I am proud that the result we achieved here will advance gender equity.”
Details: The settlement covers roughly 2,800 female associates and vice-presidents employed in the firm's investment banking, investment management, or securities divisions both in New York and other offices across the U.S., according to a joint statement from Goldman and the plaintiffs on Tuesday.
- The trial was set to begin June 7.
Between the lines: In addition to the monetary piece, Goldman has agreed to hire an independent expert to analyze its processes for performance evaluations, as well as for promotions from the vice-president to managing director levels.
- An independent expert will also conduct additional pay equity studies for the firm, and Goldman will be required to investigate and address gender pay gaps, where appropriate.
Of note: Plaintiffs filed the initial complaint in 2010, although the case wasn't certified as a class action until 2018.
What others are saying: “Goldman Sachs is proud of its long record of promoting and advancing women and remains committed to ensuring a diverse and inclusive workplace for all our people," Jacqueline Arthur, Goldman Sachs Global Head of Human Capital Management, said in a statement.
- "After more than a decade of vigorous litigation, both parties have agreed to resolve this matter. We will continue to focus on our people, our clients, and our business.”