Data: REBNY; Chart: Axios Visuals

More people went to the office in Manhattan in the first three months of 2023, compared to the same time last year, per a report out Monday.

But there are signs that these office visitation rates are stalling, according to the data from the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY).

What's happening: REBNY uses location analytics — using randomized cellphone data tracked by analytics firm Placer.ai — to assess how many visits were made to 250 office buildings across midtown Manhattan, midtown south and downtown.

Visitation rates were at 61% of their pre-pandemic baselines in Q1 2023 — that's a ten point increase from Q1 2022.

But it's down slightly from a peak of 65% in the third quarter of last year.

Big picture: The office market is lagging behind other sectors of New York City's economy in terms of a bounce-back from the pandemic (the emergency phase is officially over now, per the WHO).