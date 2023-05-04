55 mins ago - Economy & Business
Streaming guide: What's new on Netflix, Peacock and more
We have another tale from the "Bridgerton" saga, a kids "Star Wars" show and an inside look into the life of a British pop star.
- Here’s a look at what's coming to streaming services this weekend.
Situational awareness: Tuesday kicked off the first Hollywood writers strike in 15 years.
- Shows on streaming will not be affected initially since episodes are produced in advance. However, some shows could be delayed if the strike moves into the summer.
- And yes, AI-generated content is a point of contention.
Apple TV+
- "Silo": A new 10-episode drama based on Hugh Howey's dystopian novels. This story follows the last 10,000 people on Earth who live in a mile-deep home that protects them from the deadly outside world. Available Friday.
Disney+
- "Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All": Four-time Grammy winning artist Ed Sheeran shares a rare, intimate look at his rise to success and his wife’s experience with cancer in this documentary series. Available now.
- "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures": Introduce kids to the world of "Star Wars" with this new animated series. The show, set 200 years before "The Phantom Menace," follows a group of young Jedi who try to learn the ways of the Force. Available now.
HBO Max
- "The Other Two": HBO Max's original series about the lives of a pop star's older siblings returns for a third season. Available now.
Hulu
- "Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi": For a second season, award-winning cookbook author Padma Lakshmi explores food culture across the country. Her stops include D.C., Houston, San Francisco and the suburbs of Boston and Detroit. Available Friday.
Netflix
- "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story": Created by Shonda Rhimes ("Grey's Anatomy," "Scandal"), this prequel to the "Bridgerton" series follows the marriage between Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz and King George III of England. Available now.
- Go deeper: To celebrate the premiere, Netflix donated new marching band uniforms to the students of Xavier University of Louisiana.
Peacock
- "Bupkis": A new semi-autobiographical comedy series in which Pete Davidson plays himself as he navigates the dynamics of fame and family. Available now.
May the Fourth be with you!