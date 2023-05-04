Study: Mental health-related ER visits among young people nearly doubled in a decade

Emergency room visits for young people in mental distress rose sharply over the last decade, per a report published this week in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

What they found: Between 2011 to 2020, emergency department visits among children, adolescents and young adults for mental health reasons approximately doubled, a group of researchers and physicians found.

This includes a five-time increase of visits for suicide-related symptoms.

The greatest increase was among adolescents, and was consistent across sex, race and ethnicity.

By the numbers: The weighted number of visits increased from 4.8 million to 7.5 million — that's more than 13% of all emergency room visits among youth, per the report.

Suicide-related visits increased from 0.9% to 4.2% of all pediatric visits.

Meanwhile, the total number of pediatric and young adult emergency room visits remained relatively stable in the same time frame.

Why it matters: "Trends in mental health–related emergency department visits are an important indicator of unmet outpatient mental health needs," the report states.

The big picture: There is a growing focus — and concern — over the mental health of youth, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The American Academy of Pediatrics declared the mental health crisis among children and teens a national emergency last year.

What they're saying: "These findings underscore an urgent need to improve crisis and emergency mental health service capacity for young people, especially for children experiencing suicidal symptoms," the study concludes.

Of note: Experts are increasingly warning of a connection between heavy social media use and mental health issues in children, Axios's Jennifer A. Kingson writes.

As a result, states and local governments are starting to pursue legislation and legal action against social media companies.

If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat with someone at 988lifeline.org. En Español.