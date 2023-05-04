Conflicting narratives in the Russia-Ukraine war

The Russian government said two drones attacked the Kremlin early Wednesday, in what it claims was an assassination attempt on President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine has denied responsibility and says it was a Russian false flag.

Plus, which American downtowns are thriving, and which are struggling.

And, fentanyl overdose deaths in the U.S. nearly quadruple over five years.

Guests: Axios' Dave Lawler and Alex Fitzpatrick.

