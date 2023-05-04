2 hours ago - Technology
Arthur aims to offer businesses an AI firewall
Arthur, a New York-based startup, is introducing a set of tools it says should allow more companies to safely gain the benefits of ChatGPT-like services.
Why it matters: The risk of information leaking — whether beyond a company's walls or across organizational boundaries — has emerged as a key obstacle to business use of generative AI.
How it works: Arthur's tools analyze the prompts being used and the responses being generated to make sure the information being sent and returned doesn't expose personal or confidential information.
- It can also flag other issues, including potentially toxic information and when there is a high likelihood that the AI is "hallucinating" (making up answers).
- Arthur can also stop problematic queries, such as those that attempt to elicit inappropriate information or seek to evade a company's safety protections.
"Think of it as a firewall for large language models," co-founder and CEO Adam Wenchel told Axios.
By the numbers: Arthur has around 50 employees and raised more than $60 million in funding.
- Customers include Humana and the Defense Department.