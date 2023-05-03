Farewell to the era of long-tenured quarterbacks

For much of this century, the NFL's best QBs were synonymous with a single team. Tom Brady and the Patriots. Drew Brees and the Saints. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers. Matt Ryan and the Falcons. Philip Rivers and the Chargers. Eli Manning and the Giants.

Newsflash: Those days are over. With Rodgers and Derek Carr departing their long-term homes this offseason, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott — drafted by Dallas just seven years ago — is now the NFL's longest-tenured QB.

NFC

NFC East: Prescott, Cowboys (since 2016); Daniel Jones, New York Giants (2019); Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (2020); Sam Howell, Washington Commanders (2022)

AFC

AFC East: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (2018); Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins (2020); Mac Jones, New England Patriots (2021); Zach Wilson, New York Jets (2021)

Consider this: Just 10 QBs have been with their current team since before the pandemic began.