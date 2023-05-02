Gov. Ron DeSantis gives remarks April 21, 2023, at the Heritage Foundation's 50th Anniversary Leadership Summit at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Maryland. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed a bill Monday allowing Florida to impose the death penalty on those convicted of sexual battery against children younger than 12.

Why it matters: The legislation is in direct violation of the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Kennedy v. Louisiana, which found it unconstitutional for states to use capital punishment for a crime other than murder.

"The death penalty should not be expanded to instances where the victim's life was not taken," the ruling said.

DeSantis signed a bill last month that lowers the threshold for imposing a death sentence, allowing juries to recommend execution without a unanimous vote.

Between the lines: Florida has had more exonerations from death row than any other state, according to the Death Penalty Information Center, a nonprofit research organization in Washington, D.C.

Zoom in: The legislation, which goes into effect in October, requires a minimum sentence of life in prison without parole for cases of sexual battery against young children.

The state will require prosecutors seeking the death penalty in these cases to identify at least two aggravating factors, including whether the defendant has a history of sexual predation or holds a custodial position over the child.

Cases could be resentenced if the law is later deemed unconstitutional.

Of note: The bill received bipartisan support in the Legislature, where Republicans hold supermajorities in both chambers. State Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book (D-Broward) co-sponsored it.

What they're saying: "We think that in the worst of the worst cases, the only appropriate punishment is the ultimate punishment, and so this bill sets up a procedure to be able to challenge that precedent," DeSantis said at a news conference in Titusville.