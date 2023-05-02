AOC to run for reelection, not Senate, in 2024

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) plans to run for reelection in 2024 rather than mounting a primary challenge to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), her spokesperson confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: One of the highest-profile members of Congress, the 33-year-old member of the progressive “Squad” has perennially been looked to as a potential candidate for higher office.

What they’re saying: Ocasio-Cortez is “not planning to” challenge Gillibrand and is “planning to run for re-election” to her Bronx and Queens-based House seat, her communications director Lauren Hitt told Axios.

Her decision not to challenge Gillibrand, first reported by Politico, means the former presidential candidate can likely breathe a sigh of relief as she gears up to run for a third full term in the Senate.

Ocasio-Cortez, shortly after the 2020 election, told the New York Times of a potential Senate run: “I genuinely don’t know. I don’t even know if I want to be in politics. You know, for real, in the first six months of my term, I didn’t even know if I was going to run for re-election this year.”

The backdrop: A centrist when she was a swing-seat House member, Gillibrand has emerged as a progressive stalwart on women’s issues in the Senate, most recently spearheading an effort to include paid family leave in the Build Back Better Act.