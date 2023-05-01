Ambulances and first responders on I-55 during a major dust storm on Monday, May 1. Photo: Nathan J. Cormier

At least six people were killed and over 30 more were injured after a dust storm along a major highway in central Illinois on Monday caused dozens of vehicle crashes, state police said.

The big picture: The crashes occurred just before 11am local time and involved 40 to 60 cars and about 30 commercial vehicles — including at least two truck tractor semi-trailers that caught on fire, according to Illinois State Police.

Interstate 55 near Farmersville in Montgomery County, Illinois, was shut down in both directions in response to the crashes and the excessive winds, which were expected to subside on Monday night.

Blowing dust warnings were in effect through Monday evening in the neighboring Sangamon, Christian and Shelby Counties.

What they're saying: State police said drivers had to reduced visibility from excessive winds carrying dirt from farm fields near the highway.

"The biggest concern right now for ISP is recovering the vehicles and continuing the crash investigation," ISP Captain Ryan Starrick said during a press conference on Monday.

State police said the six fatalities occurred on the northbound lanes of the highway and did not release any additional information on the victims.

People wounded in the crashes, who were between two years old and 80 years old, suffered injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening and were being transported to the hospital, according to police.

Thought bubble, via Axios' Andrew Freedman: It’s a major storm over the Great Lakes producing heavy snow in northern Wisconsin after producing severe weather across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.

The dust event was likely the result of strong winds in the area associated with this storm. The storm has actually set low pressure records for May in some areas of the Midwest, indicating its severity.

Blowing dust with low visibility can occur outside the areas people traditionally associate with these events, such as the desert southwest.

Photo: Illinois Department of Transportation/Twitter

In photos: scenes from Interstate 55

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more photos and additional details on this weather event.