When the market knew First Republic would fail

The markets knew that First Republic would fail, as the chart of one of the bank's bonds demonstrates.

Why it matters: By the time markets closed on Friday, they had priced in First Republic's failure as a near-certainty.

By the numbers: Before the failure of Silicon Valley Bank on March 10, First Republic's 4.625% bond maturing in Feb. 2047 traded normally, steadily declining in price as interest rates rose.