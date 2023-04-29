First Republic Bank is uniquely and consistently praised by its customers — mainly wealthy individuals and businesses — but the San Francisco-based bank’s nearly 40 years of existence has been a bumpy ride.

Why it matters: The latest loop in the roller coaster that started nearly two months ago with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank could soon end with a government takeover or sale.

Flashback: Founded in 1985 by Jim Herbert, who’d previously founded and sold another San Francisco bank, First Republic was initially a California-chartered industrial loan company.

It went public on the Nasdaq in 1986, raising $8.4 million. Since the '90s, it's made some acquisitions, including a Nevada-based thrift in 1993.

After it successfully lobbied the state to allow the conversion of thrifts into state-chartered banks, it reversed merged with its own subsidiary to become a full-fledged bank and expand its offerings.

In 1997, it adopted its signature tagline: “It’s a Privilege to Serve You.”

Later: It was sold to Merrill Lynch in 2007 for $1.8 billion in cash and stock.

Following the latter’s acquisition by Bank of America, it was sold to a group of private investors, including General Atlantic and Colony Capital in July 2010; in December of that year it went public for a second time, raising $280.5 million.

The big picture: First Republic’s recent troubles are largely owed to its similarities to SVB: Both are Bay Area-based regional institutions favored by the tech industry.

57% of FRB's business loan portfolio last year went to venture capital and private equity firms; its push into business banking naturally followed its clients into the sectors employing them.

Nonprofits and schools, the second-largest category, only make up 22%.

By the numbers: At the end of 2022, First Republic was the 14-largest commercial bank in the country with $212.6 billion in assets — ahead of then-16th spot holder SVB.

Last year, First Republic brought in $5.9 billion in revenue, with $1.7 billion in profits.

Its wealth management division raked in $877 million in revenue for the year.

Between the lines: In 2019, the bank was rattled when almost 50 bankers from its acquisition of Luminous Capital left the company, taking $17 billion in assets under management with them.

The five wealth management advisers who led the exodus went on to form their own smaller shops again (instead of joining large rivals).

"If it were classed as a breakaway, which typically refers to brokers who bust out of their wirehouse firms, it would be the largest in history," wrote American Banker of the move.

Yes, but: The bank proved to be more resilient than it seemed. Its wealth management business, which the Luminous acquisition was intended to bolster, continued to grow, according to American Banker.

Its wealth management assets grew from $41 billion in 2013 (the year after the acquisition) to $140 billion by March 2019.

The bottom line: Markets are fickle things, and life — like a stock price that plunges by over 90% in a year — comes at you fast.